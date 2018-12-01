The city of Tokyo, Japan. Picture: Supplied

Every traveller has the fear of their safety being compromised when they are visiting another country, and the fear is understandable - but there are a few cities around the world that have an impeccable record when it comes to safety and security. Here is a list of five cities that are deemed safe by its visitors.

1. Tokyo, Japan

Usually, when you say the big city you say big risks. However, this is far from being true when it comes to Tokyo. The city has a population of over 13 million and has remained the safest on the planet.

Identity theft is very rare and digital privacy is highly respected and protected. Crime rates? Lower than you could imagine, mostly because the majority of the residents around here are considered “upper-middle class.”

2. Singapore capital, Singapore

Violent crimes, theft and police engagement are as low as they can be in this beautiful city. What’s more, Singapore reported a 135-day completely crime-free streak in 2017! WOW!

The city is “decorated” with close to 100,000 surveillance cameras positioned pretty much everywhere, keeping citizens honest and safe. So don’t be surprised if you won’t see windows, locks or even doors around!

3. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Aaah, the city of peace! Despite the freedom that this city supports, Amsterdam has been named one of the safest cities in the world.

The infrastructure is among the best in the world, and the high-quality buildings and roads will amaze you. The biking culture also make sure that you breathe fresh air, even though you’re in the city!

4. Stockholm, Sweden

The capital of Sweden is proud to present itself as the safest country in all Europe. But how do they do it? Apparently, the police force is very effective which is why the crime rate is uber-low here.

Yes, there might be a few petty thefts of pickpocket incidents, but violent crime is nearly impossible. So, just make sure you keep your belongings close to you and…that’s it!

5. Osaka, Japan

Japan, again! This time, the beautiful city of Osaka.

The city of 2.6 million people shares some similarities with Tokyo. It is home to a wealthy population and it is considered to be the second safest city in the world in terms of violent crimes (just behind Singapore).

Oh and, it has a brilliant health care system making sure that the citizens are well taken care of.