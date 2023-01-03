Top 5 travel destinations where women can explore and find love

It’s not the month of love but usually when the year starts, it starts on a clean slate filled with hope and aspirations for new beginnings. If finding the man of your dreams is on your priority list, let’s not just depend on ‘sitting under the table’ or ‘eating grapes under the table’ on New Year’s as TikTok users will advise.

Story continues below Advertisement

Whether the viral TikTok trend or advice works, travelling to these places as a singleton could be the breakthrough you need in meeting prince charming. So here are some of the places where you can kill two birds with one stone and find love while travelling. Rome and Southern Italy

Italy’s beautiful Amalfi Coast is the perfect setting for a romantic encounter. Picture: Unsplash Italian men are known to be romantic and passionate so travelling to Italy could be a fun experience where you could potentially meet your future boyfriend or husband. According to TikTok dating coach Anwar White, consider Rome or southern Italy like the Amalfi Coast. If Netflix’s “From Scratch” is anything to go by, you might be lucky like Zoe Saldana’s character, Amahle “Amy” Wheeler, and meet your very own Italian bae.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sweden Enjoy colourful sunrises in the Swedish Lapland. Picture: Unsplash If you’re a girl who likes the outdoor life and activities then a Swede may be the perfect match for you. For Swedes, “there is no bad weather, only bad clothing” so prepare for some outdoor activities like exploring a forest, an outdoor barbecue at park or a walk.

Story continues below Advertisement

Also, picture yourself in the arms of your Swede visiting the Swedish Lapland and viewing the northern lights. Now that’s romantic. Croatia Croatia’s Old Town Dubrovnik ready to be explored. Picture: Unsplash Croatian culture is conservative and traditional so expect warm and friendly people that take an interest in meeting people from other countries. According to the blog, highheelsandbackpack, try to stay off Tinder as it has negative connotations and seen as a hook up app.

If you prefer being approached the “old-fashioned way” and not paying half the bill, then Croatian men are it. There is plenty of sight seeing to do if you exlore Dubrovnik’s Old Town or relax and enjoy the sea and sun with day trips to nearby islands such as Lokrum, the Elafiti islands or Mljet. Serbia

Belgrade Fortress or Kalemegdan at the junction of the River Sava and the Danube. Picture: Unsplash When it comes to dating, chivalry is not dead with Serbian men. Serbian culture has clearly defined gender roles so expect your date to make sure that you got home safely. Visit the Belgrade Fortress or Kalemegdan at the junction of the River Sava and the Danube. Kalemegdan is known as one of the most romantic spots in the capital so maybe you could score yourself a private tour of the park from a local?

Bali, Indonesia A woman walking towards the famous Bali Handara Gate. Picture: Pexels If you’re a laid back girl and into the island life, then consider travelling to Bali for a dreamy experience. The famous Indonesian island attracts young vibrant people from all over the world so you might not just attract a local, your future bae could be from any part of the world.