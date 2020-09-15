Tourism Month: 4 travel experiences to explore in South Africa

Shaun Lamont, Managing Director of First Group Hotels and Resorts, believes that exploring your home country will not only allow you to escape the lockdown fatigue but also contribute to the economy and job creation. He shares four travel experiences to explore in South Africa: Sandy beaches From Cape Town to Durban, to the Eastern Cape, South Africans can take a journey to discover some of the most picturesque scenery. Depending on your preference, you can visit the remote Wild Coast’s Hole in the Wall for excellent birdwatching, nature walks and hiking trails. For something closer to the city, the KwaZulu Natal and Western Cape coastlines offer trendy beaches that are sure to refresh your mind and body.

The Drakensberg and KZN Midlands

The evergreen KZN region has some of the most unspoiled foothill, waterfall and mountain views, to captivate your imagination and quench your thirst for outdoor adventure.

It is perfect for those who want some peace from the hustle and bustle of city life. Be sure to check out the arts and crafts shops along the Midlands Meander route.

Magaliesberg

The understated Magaliesberg has one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world, rich with bushveld savannah. It offers an ideal escape for friends and family to spend time surrounded by the tranquillity of nature.

There are various leisurely activities to take part in, including riding up the Hartbeespoort Aerial Cable for a first-class view of the Magaliesberg Mountains.

The Garden Route

The Garden Route is well known for its verdant and diverse vegetation, stretching from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape. It’s perfect for a long drive to explore forests, beaches, lagoons and farmland surrounded by beautiful landscapes.

Although there are many places to visit along the route, the coastal village of Mossel Bay makes for the best all-year-round holiday destination with exceptional weather.