Travel blues? Check in for a staycation

Pent-up leisure demand, aided by the shift of outbound leisure travel to domestic, has resulted in an increase in bookings from city residents looking to escape their day-to-day lives while remaining safe.

More and more people are considering the convenience of a holiday closer to home. The hospitality industry has taken notice of this shift, and hotels have responded by developing more innovative offerings and experiences for guests to enjoy.

Staycations are not a new concept, and they predate the pandemic. While the pandemic has made it an obvious solution for travellers looking for adventure in times of uncertainty, the concept of staycations has been popular for some time. Owing to their hectic lifestyles, many people prefer to take several smaller holidays, instead of one or two longer breaks, during the year.

This shift in people's holiday habits has pushed the hotel industry to create more holistic experiences for guests in a limited amount of time.

Apart from relieving the stress of planning a trip, staycations have also been shown to be more environmentally friendly by reducing carbon emissions – no flights involved. The hospitality industry is also maximising staycation demand by providing guests with additional reasons to stay. In addition to the weekend getaways, hotels are rebranding themselves as co-working spaces. Guests looking to escape their monotonous work-from-home routines during lockdowns have found solace in staycations in hotels where they can work and play.