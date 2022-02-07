Travel couples are a breed of their own as far as influencers go. Whether they’re into van-life, converting minibuses into chic mobile homes and hopping from state to state or jet-setting in first class, experiencing every luxury life has to offer, one thing is for sure - they are the epitome of #couplegoals. If you’ve ever been on vacation with an SO, you’ll know just how thrilling, yet challenging the entire process can be. From having to compromise on which attractions to see, first, choosing a budget that works for both parties, picking the accommodation and compromising on who gets to have the window seat - there’s no doubt that putting a travel itinerary together can be a huge ordeal, especially when you have to consider the needs and wants of another person. However, these couples make it all look easy.

Providing their followers with a consistent stream of travel inspiration in the form of exquisite photography, vlogs, and more, these influencers are experts at adventure, luxury and romance. In celebration of the month of love, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite travel couples to satisfy all your wanderlust. 5 Travel influencers who are couple goals: @bruisedpassports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel & Love - Savi & Vid (@bruisedpassports) Savi and Vid met in high school and dated for years before marrying in 2008. Together, the journalist-photographer team has travelled to nearly 80 countries. They've won a number of honours for their work in the travel blogging world, and they've given a number of TEDx Talks about creating the life of one's dreams through enthusiasm and hard work. @lezseetheworld View this post on Instagram A post shared by STEPH + KATIE 🌈 (@lezseetheworld) Steph and Katie met at a dance studio in Vancouver at the end of 2010, and they quickly fell in love. Their Instagram details all of their travels across Canada and the US, Western Europe and the UK, Central and South America, Asia, and Australia. They have been on this path for more than three years and haven't looked back. The pair work while travelling and make sure they always arrive home in time to see their families and friends. Their adorable pooch goes everywhere with them that he's allowed, and he also stays with his best doggie pal in Vancouver on occasion.

@mariefeandjakesnow View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie & Jake | Love & Travel (@mariefeandjakesnow) Marie and Jake are from opposite sides of the globe. They met on a Thai island four years ago, fell in love and decided that their relationship was more important to them than security, comfort, or a career. Together they have travelled the globe, seeing the most beautiful sites, meeting the happiest people, and discovering new ways of life they never knew existed. As a result of all of this, they’ve been able to gather the resources needed to create an ideal lifestyle. A manner of living that allows them to spend their time as they please. @loveatfirstflight_