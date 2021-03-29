Travel plans for Easter? What you should know before venturing out

With unconfirmed reports that the country will be moving into lockdown level 2 before Easter, many travellers are sceptical about whether they should go ahead with their trip. Last year, South Africans celebrated the long Easter weekend at home due to lockdown restrictions. This year, with the country easing the restrictions and permitting international and local travel, travellers are excited to travel once more. However, one has to be mindful that the pandemic is not over, and irresponsible behaviour will lead to a spike in daily cases. While the country waits to hear from the government what level we will be in for the Easter weekend, here's what you should know before heading out:

Check out the Covid-19 announcements of the city, province or country you will be visiting

The pandemic is ever-changing. Check out your destination's site to see if has released any news regarding Covid-19 and how to prepare for it. Call your accommodation or activity provider a day before your trip, to find out what you should be mindful of when visiting. Being aware of what to expect will make your trip less stressful.

Wear your mask

We are more than a year into the pandemic, yet many people defy the order to wear masks. We've seen how people refused to wear masks in public places and on planes, which resulted in them being arrested and fined. For your safety and others, wear a mask. By wearing masks, sanitising regularly and maintaining a distance from others, the chances of getting the virus are slim. If you want to travel, it is your responsibility to adhere to regulations or stay at home.

Disinfect everything

Accommodation providers usually clean the rooms before guests check-in. Disinfect all areas for added peace of mind. Do the same with cutlery at restaurants or during activities. Your safety is paramount.

Walk away

As tempting as it may sound to visit a top attraction, ensure that the attraction adheres to restrictions. Many businesses are defying lockdown restrictions. Some do not ask guests to wear masks, in fear that they will ask for a refund, while others exceed the daily quota to earn more money to make up for the Covid-19 financial loss.

With more people exploring, always be mindful of the queues at a destination. If there's a large number of people, you should leave the adventure for another day.

Take travel insurance

When travellers book their holiday, they usually don't take travel insurance when travelling within the country. Travel insurance is mandatory during Covid-19, especially if you are travelling to other parts of the country. Speak to your travel agent or insurance company for a quote that best suits you. It will come in handy if you need to cancel your trip midway or encounter any other travel emergencies.