Holidays need not be expensive. In fact, there are budget-friendly options available. Picture: Pexels.

While it may seem fun to splurge for those Instagram worthy shots, it is important that you budget your money to avoid going into debt and still have those cool holiday snaps to make your friends and family at home jealous. With careful planning, your next holiday can be everything you imagined it to be without the huge price tag that comes with it.

Here are some tips:

Plan, plan, plan:

As cliche as this may sound, planning a holiday months in advance can actually save you thousands of rands. Most travellers get giddy with excitement of a possible holiday that they fail to do research or check what deals there is available.

Once you know your destination, compare prices online. This could be for flights, accommodation, activities or even for meals. For example, if you want to go elephant trekking in India, look at what the companies have on offer and choose something that suits your budget. TripAdvisor is a good website to compare prices and read about other traveller’s experiences.

Book holidays out of season:

Let's face it, peak season travel can be expensive. A holiday in late February, June, August, October and November would probably cost less and you will be able to avoid the influx of tourists from all over the world. If you are unsure about the peak travel seasons of a particular destination, speak to a travel agent.

Choose cheap but quality accommodation:

Unless accommodation is included in your holiday packages, it may be a good idea to scout for some bargains. Sometimes you may find that Hotel A will be more cheaper than Hotel B, yet they both offer the same amenities. Airbnb has also become a new accommodation tool for travellers, who want to experience a more homely environment. Often it works out cheaper than a hotel stay.

Choose public transport:

Public transport has proven to be a cheaper way to see a particular city than using meter taxis or hiring a private vehicle. However, try to research the public situation of the destination you will be visiting to avoid any unnecessary incidents.

Travel like a local:

Many travellers are now adopting the living like a local trend by spending their time with the locals to learn about where they shop and hangout.



