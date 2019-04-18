Wonga South Africa shares some tips for clever holiday spending, so you are not cash strapped after the holidays. Picture: Pexels.

Many South Africans are taking to the roads – or even the air – as they make the most of school holidays and vacation time during Easter. These breaks however, often put a strain on the budget, even when families choose to have a “staycation”.



Taryn Schmidt, Head of Marketing and Communications at short term loans company, Wonga South Africa, said p eople often do not realise that they end up spending more money during their vacation time, even if they’re staying home, than they do normally.





Wonga recently asked their customers to share what led them to apply for short term loans during the lean month of January, with many answers being surprising.





Around 45% of respondents said that unexpected household expenses left them strapped for cash, while 26% listed school fees and related costs and 12% noted utility bills that were higher than anticipated.





While only 5% of clients indicated that they’d over-spent during the festive season, one could reasonably argue that the higher utility bills and unexpected household expenses could also be related to longer periods spent at home,.





Here are some travel saving tips:





See where you can save





Websites such as Airbnb now allow families or groups of friends the option to rent great accommodation, at very reasonable prices. Staying in an Airbnb property also allows holidaymakers to cook for themselves, as opposed to eating out a lot and paying for hotel breakfasts.

“ meal for four at a restaurant is significantly more expensive and even just two or three evenings out with the whole family can make a serious dent in any vacation budget.





Whether driving or flying to a destination it’s also good idea to pack snacks for the kids and, if driving to opt for good old fashioned padkos, as opposed to numerous fast food stops along the way.





Consider a staycation





Foreign holidays, or even those in other destinations within South Africa, are exciting for all the family, but the costs add up quickly. More and more people these days are opting for “staycations” – staying at home, enjoying time with friends and family and even acting like tourists in their own town.

When it comes to staycations planning is critical; draw up a budget and decide on family-friendly activities beforehand. There are often early bird specials for events and booking these tickets allows for a saving which could then go to treats and other fun things.”





Create a holiday budget





Te most important thing to do when planning a family vacation, however, is to create a budget and to start saving well in advance.

Saving up for a vacation lessens the risk of racking up unplanned expenses and credit card charges which can end up souring the memory of the trip.

A big reason vacations can lead to debt is because they’re not planned for, especially when people opt for a staycation.





It’s important to budget for all the movie rentals, playdates, lunches, holiday clubs and day trips, as these do add up.