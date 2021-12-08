Travelling during Omicron: Good or bad idea?

I am a worrywart when it comes to air travel. I sanitise and double-mask despite being fully vaccinated. Over recent months, especially after an international flight a few months ago, I slowly started to ease into travel once more. While I took the necessary steps to protect myself, I also wanted to relish every aspect of my trip. With Omicron's arrival tensions started again, with many travellers unsure whether or not to cancel their holidays. Many travellers do not want to travel because of the travel bans imposed on South Africa due to the variant.

Concerns During a recent trip to the Eastern Cape, I noticed that some travellers were nonchalant about mask-wearing protocols, some of whom may not have been vaccinated. I sat next to a man on the plane who wore a cloth mask. He removed it every time the flight attendant was out of sight. A few seats away, I saw another lady do the same. Some travellers who wore masks ensured their mouths were covered.

Vaccinated or not, basic regulations need to be followed to curb the spread of the virus. Travel isn't unsafe, it is those who disobey instructions that endanger everyone. Travel to your heart's content Natalie Knibbs, a South African travel agent, advised travellers to opt for domestic travel rather than travelling abroad while research is conducted on the Omicron variant.