Travelling long distances with public transport during the holidays? Here's what you need to know

Many travellers will be using public transport this festive season to travel long distances to visit family and friends in other provinces.

This year will be different due to the pandemic. Emma Corder, managing director of industrial cleaning products manufacturer Industroclean, said that the movement of people is one of the easiest and quickest ways in which a virus is spread due to the close contact of commuters for prolonged periods.

"South Africa’s lockdown level 1 travel restrictions allow for the opening of our surrounding borders, and those ‘going home’ need to be more vigilant than before. If not undertaken responsibly, South Africans travelling to other parts of the country, and the expected increase in social gatherings, pose the greatest threat to the management of the pandemic," she said.

Corder said commuters and operators need to ensure regulations pertaining to Covid-19 are followed.

"The actual commute is not the only risk of infection travellers will face. Public transport hubs and pick up points see hundreds of commuters congregating at a central point sometimes queuing for hours.