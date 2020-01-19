Travelling this year? Check out our 2020 travel hot list









The Okavango Delta is known as one of Africa’s last remaining wildlife habitats. Picture: hbieser from Pixabay. If you are planning a holiday this summer, be sure these hot destinations for 2020 make it onto that list: MADAGASCAR Picture: Marjon Besteman-Horn from Pixabay.

Madagascar, is recognised as the largest African island in the Indian Ocean. The country is 400km off the coast of East Africa.

Include in your itinerary

Andasibe-Mantadia National Park: Home to the indri indri lemur, the park is a protected rainforest area in eastern Madagascar. The indri indri lemur is famous for its loud song. In fact, travellers from far and wide visit the park to listen to the sound.

Nosy Be: Known as Madagascar’s leading beach island, Nosy Be is covered with forests and picturesque beaches. So whether you are travelling to relax or some adventure, there are plenty of options.

Cuisine

Madagascar is foodie heaven. Try romazava, the country’s national dish, prepared with meat, green vegetables, and spices. For vegetarians, there’s lasary, a dish made with cabbage, green beans, and carrots.

SRI LANKA

Picture: Lanur from Pixabay.

Sri Lanka is home to 1 330km of coastline, eight Unesco World Heritage sites, 15 national parks and around 200 000ha of lush tea estates. The country continues to dominate the top destination lists.

Include in your itinerary

Colombo: Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, possesses a long history, which is both insightful and inspiring. To learn more about it, check out the Colombo National Museum. Another place to visit is Pettah Market, home to everything from spices to tea and jewellery.

Tea plantation tour: Sri Lanka is known for its tea plantations. Schedule a tour to learn more about tea production and the locals working there.

Cuisine

Besides the street food like coconut roti and vada, Sri Lanka serves up authentic cuisine like kottu, kukul mas curry and hoppers in most of its restaurants.

BOTSWANA

Picture: Angie Göttling from Pixabay.

Botswana should be on your radar if you want to immerse yourself in the culture, history and see wildlife. Botswana also makes an extraordinary safari destination.

Include in your itinerary

Okavango Delta: Known as one of Africa’s last remaining wildlife habitats, the Okavango Delta offers a range of activities for travellers. Experience it via a boat cruise, by foot or on a safari. There are a variety of luxury accommodation options that are always available for those who want to explore the area for a few days.

Makgadikgadi Pans National Park: One of the largest salt flats in the world, the national park is situated in the middle of the dry savannah of north-eastern Botswana. Here you can enjoy a game drive, bird watch or go on a bush walk.

Cuisine

Botswana offers many food options - from Italian food at Marcs Eatery to Middle Eastern at French Connection. Try to sample some of the local delicacies, including a traditional meat dish called seswaa and ditloo beans.

Curaçao

Picture: Michelle Maria from Pixabay.





Curaçao, a Dutch Caribbean island, is home to hidden beaches, watersports and natural sites.

The island is positioned 64km off the coast of Venezuela and 12 degrees north of the Equator. Curaçao boasts around 35 palm-lined beaches, 65 dive sites to explore and picturesque spots. The country requires a visa for South Africans.

Include in your itinerary

Hit the beach: One of the most popular beaches is Playa Knip, a paradise for travellers hoping to catch a suntan or swim in the clear waters.

There’s Playa Lagun for people who want some quiet time and to sink their feet in the golden sand. Mari Beach sits on the pier, offering social media travellers the perfect instaworthy image.

Porto Mari is ideal for divers, while the man-made coast at Jan Thiel Bay and Papagayo Beach offers a dose of luxury.

Cuisine: The destination offers delightful cuisine. Make sure you try its signature dish, keshi yena, or tuck into bitterballen, a traditional Dutch bar snack.

