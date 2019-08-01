Travelling is the most important thing to do ahead of getting married or having kids - British Study. Pexels

Travelling is still on many people's wish list, even before getting married and starting a family. This latest research was conducted by research company Censuswide with a nationally representative sample of 2 002 British adults.

Travelling has been picked as the second most important thing to do in the next five years for the majority of people just after buying a house.

The study in collaboration with psychologists and life coaches Dr. Joshua C. Kaplow and Dr. Perpetua Neo, analysed what people’s life goals are and how they feel after achieving them.

Some of the highlights from the study include



Travelling equals happiness - 63% of people state that travelling makes them happier ranking just after getting married (72%).

Self-esteem boost – Almost 1 in 2 people (45%) confesses that going travelling makes them feel better about themselves.

Within six months of travelling – 47% of people confess that they spent more money, 37% made new friends and 17% reconnected with old friends.

Getting married – Almost half of people who get married feel they spend more after the wedding. 18.4 % confessed they got into debt six months after tying the knot.

Having kids - Almost half of population (46%) say they have kids without thinking about it.

Buying a home - 6.9 million people claim it as the most important thing to do in the next five years.