Travelling with your ‘pet’ssenger’? Here are 5 things to consider before travelling

With the summer fast approaching and the tourism industry opening up, more people are excited to travel again. For those planning on bringing their fur babies along on a much-awaited holiday, it is important to note that taking pets along when you travel does involve some pre-planning.

1. Vet checks Picture: Pexels/Mikhail Nilov Depending on where your destination is, check how the environmental changes will affect your pet. To help your pet adjust to the changes, visit your vet as your pet may need extra vaccines or health certificates to travel.

Even if your pet seems healthy and is in good shape, it is always better to be prepared to prevent any surprises. 2. Identification is key As you enjoy your vacation with your loved ones, the last thing you need to worry about is spending the whole trip looking for your pet that has wandered off to explore.

Here are some of the ways you can make sure that you are able to find your pet quickly Make sure their ID tag contains your phone number and/or the name of the hotel you will be staying at.

Get your pet microchipped before the trip. A microchip is a small device (about the size of a grain of rice) that’s painlessly inserted beneath the skin. It’s connected to a unique number that is then linked to your family’s contact information.

Have a clear and recent photo of your pet with you. 3. Travelling with your pet by air? The best way to be prepared when flying with your pet or should we say, “pet’ssenger”, is to do your research. There are regulations and fees associated with flying with a pet and while some airlines allow you to bring your pet into the cabin; some don’t.

Most airlines offer information about travelling with pets on their websites, but it’s always best to call the airline beforehand to make sure you clearly understand the procedures involved and requirements they have in place regarding pets. LIFT Airline, SA’s most flexible airline, launched its dog-friendly flight offering that enables passengers to travel with their small dogs on board, in a pet-friendly carrier bag placed under the seat in front of them. 4. Find pet-friendly accommodation options

Picture: Pexels/Zen Chung You would be surprised at how the hospitality industry has evolved and created more options that cater for the traveller. One of the newest boutiques hotels that offer a pet-friendly service is Home Suite Hotels, allowing you to book and enjoy your stay with your best friend. Here’s what to look out for before confirming that accommodation booking:

Restrictions they have on pet size or the number of pets allowed.

Charges involved when bringing along a pet.

Areas designated in the property or nearby for you to walk your pet. South Africa has a variety of pet-friendly accommodations such as; Barking Beach Cottage, Hermanus which is close to the fresh sea breeze; Stone Hill, Magaliesberg which is literally a stone’s throw from Joburg and Pretoria. It even has a pool specifically for your pets to enjoy. 5. Review your pet health insurance policy Knowing that your pet is covered can help take a load off your mind and enable you to enjoy your travels without worry. There are plenty of websites that offer pet insurance, including Dotsure pet insurance; Spot; Lemonade and Embrace which have good ratings according to Google search.