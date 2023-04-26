The pursuit of sleep is big business. According to Statista forecasts, the global sleep industry will be worth $585 billion (R10.7 trillion) by 2024.
This includes mattresses, luxury bedding, pillows, block-out blinds, soundproofing, supplements and apps.
In a world where people are increasingly dissatisfied with both the quantity and quality of the sleep they’re getting, sleep tourism is one of the hottest trends of the year.
Sleep tourism covers everything from sleep retreats (where people travel to destinations specifically to rest and catch up on sleep) to hotels investing heavily in a guest’s sleep experience.
But it’s not just tourists hoping to catch up on some much-needed sleep. The concept of sleep tourism is gaining traction in corporate travel too, with"strange bed syndrome“ and erratic sleep patterns no longer accepted as part and parcel of business travel.
According to Corporate Traveller GM Bonnie Smith, business travellers want to make sure they’re well rested too, and many hotels are working hard to give business travellers a comfortable place to sleep and catch their breath.
“We’re seeing more and more properties invest in the sleep experience, from soundproof rooms to air filtration and temperature control – and delivering a good night’s sleep can set you apart from your competitors,” said Smith.
Smith said it was particularly important for frequent fliers as you don’t need to be a sleep expert to know that long-haul flights, jet lag and a stressful schedule can throw out one’s sleep schedule.
Today’s travellers are more focused on health, well-being and work-life balance than ever before.
Globally, bleisure travel – which blends business and leisure travel – is on the rise, as are longer stays as businesses opt for “quality over quantity” when it comes to their trips.
As a result, hotels are rising to the challenge, offering everything from extended stay packages to multi-purpose gathering spaces and tours and excursions to add value to a trip.
For Smith, the sleep trend is simply going to grow in popularity.
“While it might sound a little ‘kooky’ or out there, hotels are definitely investing in the entire sleep experience. We’re reading about everything from ”sleep menus” designed to help people sleep better at night to room ‘mists’ and enhancers, lavender on the pillow and soundproof windows. But honestly, if a traveller experiences a good night’s sleep while away on business, they’ll keep coming back,” said Smith.
