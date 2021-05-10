Uncertain about potential third wave in SA? Here are 5 things to do before you plan your holiday

Talk of the third wave in South Africa has prompted many South Africans to steer away from any travel plans in fear of the government imposing any lockdown restrictions should cases surge further and hotspot destinations are closed for travel.

The upcoming winter months is a critical time for the country, especially for the tourism industry that has taken strain during Covid-19.

Last week, South African experts told IOL Travel that people should travel with caution.

Here are five things you should do before you plan your holiday:

Book flexible options

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected. When booking your next trip, ensure that you are given the flexibility to change the dates and times of your flight or accommodation booking should the country go back into a lockdown or travel is restricted. You may pay extra for this option, but it will save you in the long haul.

Plan at the last minute

As much as you may want to celebrate a milestone like a birthday, anniversary or baecation, steer clear from booking your holidays in advance.

While you may save money when you book trips in advance, spontaneous travel allows you to be in control of your holiday. The acceptable time to book is three to five days before your trip.

Read the fine print

Travel companies will be offering a range of discounts to entice travellers. However, be mindful of the fine print. Some of these offers may be valid for a specific period and the deal could get forfeited if you are unable to travel during those dates. Query deals to prevent any losses.

Take travel insurance

Travel insurance is recommended when travelling during the pandemic.

Natalie Knibbs, the owner of Africa Memories Travel, said travellers who are embarking on a holiday should ensure that they have comprehensive travel insurance, even if it is a local escape. If you book, ensure you have adequate travel insurance to cover cancellation or postponement," she said.

Factor in Covid-19 benefits when taking insurance. Most insurance may not pay for certain Covid-19 related claims.

Choose road trips

Road trips are not only cost-effective, but it is also one of the safest ways to travel during the pandemic.

Road trips in your province are recommended in case the president announces restrictions during your trip.

It also gives travel flexibility on places they can see during the road trip. For example, by not pre-booking accommodation, travellers can explore to their heart's content and reserve a place to stay on the day.