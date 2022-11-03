Under pressure: That dream summer holiday could be closer than you think if you use these smart budgeting tips

When it comes to money, most of us can do with some advice on how to save and still have a good time. We are facing issues such as soaring flight prices and spiked fuel prices which could make you question whether it’s worth it to travel.

However, there are ways to save money. Here’s how families can save money when going on holiday this summer. Day hotelling and rewards

And if you really want to wind down, hotels have spas too, and a massage doesn't sound like a bad idea.

“When choosing a hotel for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner these holidays, look for establishments that offer specials for non-guests bookings” advises Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront head concierge, Yusuf Jinoo. In addition, many hotels include access to their grounds for day guests; access to swimming pools and gardens too. Into nature

You can even set a date to have a picnic at one of the nature reserves, where you can embrace nature while relaxing and eating your favourite snack. Picture: Caleb Oquendo It’s so easy to enjoy a day out in nature in and around South Africa where there are 19 national parks scattered across the country. You can enjoy spectacular views, wildlife, and hiking trails with waterfalls. If you’d like an educational experience, most parks have staff to teach about plants and animals.

You can even set a date to have a picnic at one of the nature reserves, where you can embrace nature while relaxing and eating your favourite snack. SANParks offers greatly discounted rates for South African and African citizens and even greater discounts for kids. Micro-saving

This is not everyone’s cup of tea; for instance, you can put some of your holiday savings into Bitcoin. “While it’s important to acknowledge that cryptocurrency hasn’t had the best year, it was previously the best-performing asset of the decade,” says Ricki Allardice, Head of Product at micro-saving and investing app upnup. You don’t need large amounts of money to use it as a savings and investment mechanism.

“In fact, with an app like upnup you can buy Bitcoin simply by ‘rounding up’ your spending on necessities like groceries and fuel or by setting a specific amount each month,” Asher said. Museums Museum entry fee cost below R50 for adults and below R20 for kids. Picture: Pixabay There are close to 100 museums around the country where you can learn about transport, art, national history, and indigenous culture.

Museum entry fee cost below R50 for adults and below R20 for kids. Iziko Museums in Cape Town often conducts holiday programs for the little ones. In addition, many of South Africa’s libraries have free holiday programs that include art days, movie afternoons, and more.

Planning ahead for affordable flights According to data from travel search engine Cheapflights.co.za you'll get the best prices to fly domestically in the last week of November. “From 21 to 30 November travellers can catch a return domestic flight for R2 155 – the lowest price from now until the end of November,” says Laure Bornet, GM, Kayak, EMEA, which manages Cheapflights.co.za.

Another trick is knowing when to fly. “Booking your flight on a Monday will cost you less than any other day of the week in this period,” says Bornet. So buckle up and enjoy the holiday season while saving.