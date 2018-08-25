The Flower Dome, Bay of Gardens in Singapore. Picture: Supplied

The world is filled with fascinating and mysterious attractions which attract the curious minds from around the world. Some of these attractions and others are man-made, but regardless of how they were created, they still hold a penchant for being strangely beautiful and give you the desire to check them out.

Here are a few unique and beautiful locations to check out around the world.

The underwater art museum, USA/Mexico

The location of this fascinating museum is in Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico. Here, visitors have to dive down about 58 feet (approx. 17,6 meters) in order to explore the underwater gallery that has been specifically designed to emphasize the local sea life and promote it.

It is located off the coast of Grayton Beach State Park (at a distance of approx. 1 km from the shore) and Cancun in Mexico, and is the result of a successful collaboration between the South Walton Artificial Reef Association and the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County.

Most of the pieces exposed in this museum were designed with two main purposes in mind: as eye-catching and interesting art pieces and as objects that can turn into marine habitats.

At this moment, the museum comprises 7 sculptures by various artists, such as “SWARA Skull” by Vince Tatum, “Anamorphous Octopus” by Allison Wickey and “The Grayt Pineapple” by Rachel Herring. more sculptures are to be added annually.

You can visit the Underwater Museum of Art for free. However, there is a fee you will have to pay when entering Grayton Beach State. Also, in order to be able to visit this museum, you will need a certification in scuba.

The Big Blue Hole, Belize

Providing a great aerial view of the different hues of blue in the ocean, the big blue hole of Belize is a natural sight to be amazed by. It is not only a world-class destination for diving but also a rich habitat for a variety of marine life like nurse sharks, reef sharks, black tip sharks and even giant groupers.

The great blue hole is a tremendous underwater sinkhole that is located off the coast of Belize and lies near the centre of Lighthouse Reef. It got its name from British diver and author Ned Middleton, who lived in the Central American country for six months.

The hole is circular in shape and has over 300 meters across and 125 meters deep. It is the world’s largest natural formation of its kind and is part of the Belize Barrier Reef System.

Giant stalactites, dripstone sheets, and columns can be found inside the blue hole. Scientists believe that these structures were formed in a dry cavern above sea level during glacial periods.

Day trips to the Great Blue Hole are full-day trips and are offered from the coastal tourist communities in Belize.

Augrabies Falls, South Africa

Located in the Augrabies National Park in the Northen Cape province, Augrabies Falls would be considered as one of the unique spots of South Africa.

The original Khoikhoi residents named the waterfall "Ankoerebis" — "place of great noise".

The site of the waterfalls are part of the gorge at the Augrabies Falls is 240 metres deep and 18 kilometres long, and is an impressive example of granite erosion.

Entrance for visitors and tourists to view the falls is from the Augrabies Fall National Park.

The Flower Dome, Singapore

The Flower Dome in Singapore boasts the five tall flower towers which are covered in flora and fauna from the Mediterranean and semi-arid regions from around the world.

The dome is listed as the largest greenhouse in the world and is a popular destination for tourists and Singapore residents.

The dome is separated into flora from South Africa, Australia, USA and South America. Tickets to access the dome are available on the flower dome's website.

The Red Beach, China

Imagine standing above a beach that is entirely covered in red?

Every autumn the Dawa County in Panjin experience a beautiful transformation of nature - seepweed that turns red when it begins to mature.

The beach is based in the biggest wetland and reed marsh in the world, which hosts 260 varieties of birds, including the endangered red-crowned crane, and around 400 species of wildlife.

The location of the beach on the coast means the soil is incredibly saline, which is the perfect condition for seepweed to thrive.

Unlike most plants, which cannot cope with the salt in the soil, seepweed needs the saline conditions to grow. During the summer, the seepweed is a lush green colour.

However, as it matures in autumn, the leaves turn a deep red colour before eventually becoming purple.

Over the winter, the plant dies down and prepares to regrow in the spring.