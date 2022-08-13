Unique traits that have earned women their seat at the table in the hospitality sector

Cape Town - The hospitality industry has changed significantly over the past 30 years, particularly regarding women and gender equality. According to a Hotel Management report, about 30-plus years ago, women didn’t have much freedom in this regard, but now it’s much easier for women to obtain leadership roles and career opportunities, and why not?

Shaun Lamont, managing director of First Group, states that recognising Women’s Month and the critical role that women play in the local hospitality sector is more important than ever before. The industry is still rebounding from one of the most turbulent times in recent memory – and women have been worst affected as they make up 70% of South Africa’s hospitality workforce. “Faced with these challenges, we need to celebrate women and the incredible skills they bring to hotels, restaurants, and tourism. They are pragmatic, resilient and able to manoeuvre tricky situations with grace; traits that deliver a great guest experience,” says Lamont.

As Gillian Saunders, special adviser to the Minister of Tourism explains in the Tourism SA report: ‘’In this industry, and especially in Africa, there needs to be diverse thinking. Having women involved in strategy means that the industry is embracing diverse thought and experiences.’’ Lamont adds that the women who have excelled in the hospitality sector are those who have embraced their unique skills. He’s listed the five top attributes that make women in this sector a force to be reckoned with, attributes he says we should all celebrate. 1. Great communication

Women are compassionate and more eloquent when it comes to communicating clearly and professionally. Picture: Mikhail Nilov/ Pexels Women are compassionate and more eloquent when it comes to communicating clearly and professionally. This helps create connections, which is key in our people-based industry. When there are difficult decisions to be made, women are more mindful in their interactions and are inclusive, collaborative, and compassionate towards guests and fellow team members. Empathy is also important, and women are simply better at being able to understand, recognise and predict the emotions and needs of guests.

2. Incredible resilience In hospitality, you must develop a thick skin, quickly. Working a double shift while dealing with load shedding, home life and sometimes even limited staff – you must set aside your personal challenges to focus on your guests. Women just seem to be really good at bouncing back and absorbing whatever comes along, concentrating on the customer experience and doing what it takes to ensure that guests are happy.

3. Natural multi-taskers Women can seamlessly transition from one role to the next. Picture: Tima Miroshnichenko/ Pexels Women can seamlessly transition from one role to the next, a useful trait in hospitality where you must wear multiple hats, juggling different work activities at the same time. Treating each guest as if they are our priority involves keeping track of everything that needs to be done and prioritising the most important tasks.

Women just seem to get this right and their ability to multi-task and their passion to care for both their colleagues and guests, reflect the very essence of the industry. 4. Attention to detail Presentation is a big part of what we do, and ladies have a keen eye for the smaller details.

From glancing around the room to see if anything is out of place or missing, checking whether equipment needs to be moved to cleaning up the crumbs under a table – women are far more critical of their environments. It’s this great attention to detail and anticipating all the details of a customer’s visit that keeps service flowing smoothly and guests delighted. Women are great at reading a situation well and implementing solutions. Picture: Diva Plavalaguna/ Pexels 5. Fantastic problem solvers

And finally, women are great at reading a situation well and implementing solutions. This means identifying the problems that guests are experiencing, thinking on their feet to create a plan of action, and following through with guests when the issue has been resolved. “Women have proved time and again that they shine in this world where skill, determination, and hard graft are required 24/7. It’s these critical factors and more that drive overall success and performance – making hospitality an industry where women truly thrive,” says Lamont. “With their empathy, compassion, and, care, a woman’s guidance in the hospitality sector is now more vital than ever. It’s for these reasons and more that this Women’s Month, First Group would like to salute not only the ladies in the hospitality industry, but all South African women,” Lamont concludes.