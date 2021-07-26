Vaccinated? 4 questions to ask when booking your next international escape

With the vaccine roll-out moving swiftly in the country, South Africans have plenty of travel options. IOL Travel reported last week the destinations opened for South African travellers. See the list here.

Planning a holiday once you are vaccinated isn't as easy as one, two, three. According to Travel Savvy owner Jennifer Morris, travellers still need to have the requisite visas, proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test on arrival. She said only internationally recognised vaccines were permitted in most countries. "It is likely that the vast majority of countries will require vaccination certificates from travellers when restrictions are relaxed. International travel without having the Covid-19 vaccine will become very difficult indeed," she said.

Here are questions to ask when booking your next international escape Are these destinations worth a visit? As tempting as travelling to an exotic destination sounds, a little investigation into the destination allows you to weigh the pros and cons. Do not book the first country that permits vaccinated travellers. Shop around. For example, destination A may offer more travel options than destination B, while destination A may have more restrictions.

Find out about the Covid-19 regulations, what travellers require to enter and exit the country and other costs. For international trips, it's best to consult with a travel agent. Will there be any flights from South Africa? While vaccinated South Africans are permitted in some countries, most airlines may not operate between the two destinations. Many airlines like Emirates have stopped flights from South Africa due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Find out which airlines are operating and whether there are regular flights to and from South Africa.

Beyond that, also research the destination's Covid cases, restrictions and monitor travel bans. You do not want to get stuck in a foreign country without flights back home. What costs will I incur? The face of travel is changing. The travel demand will cause a surge in travel prices, with travellers needing to factor in Covid-19 tests, travel insurance and other expenses to their trip. Also, please budget for additional expenses, especially if the country requires quarantine or imposes any travel bans.