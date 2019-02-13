With cloudy weather expected in parts of the country, what better way to celebrate the day of love than to snuggle up indoors with your significant other

With gloomy weather predicted across much of the country on Valentine's Day, most of us are likely to spend the day indoors. While you and your significant other snuggle up, we recommend you ready some popcorn, chocolate and wine, and choose from these eight romantic movies on premium entertainment platform, black: 1) Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) is older and wiser, or so we thought. This single 40-year-old tries to focus on her career as a news producer but instead gets caught up in a love triangle. One thing leads to another and before she knows it, Bridget is pregnant and a little unsure as to whom the father is.





2) A Star Is Born

This critically acclaimed Oscar-nominated romance follows aging musician Jackson Maine (played by Bradley Cooper) who comes across Ally (Lady Gaga), a young and ambitious woman who is struggling to make her mark as a singer. He guides her into the spotlight and the pair fall in love.But just as her career takes off, viewers get a glimpse of how fame can impact a relationship.





3) Fifty Shades Darker

Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) give their relationship a second chance but rebuilding trust is never easy, especially when those around you are trying to destroy it. In this sequel, ladies from Christian’s past appear (as they always do), causing problems that once again threaten his relationship with Anastasia.





4) Me Before You

Hopping from job to job, Louisa Clark (Emilia Clarke) struggles to help her family financially. Then she becomes the caregiver of a wealthy banker who has been paralysed in an accident. The two form a deep bond and they rediscover why life is worth living.





5) The Time Traveller’s Wife

Eric Bana plays Henry, a man who, after losing his mother in a car crash, inexplicably possess the power to pas back and forth through time. He falls in love in a different time and the relationship is tested when he finds he cannot control his power in order to stay there.





6) Friends With Benefits

Strangers Jamie (Mila Kunis) and Dylan (Justin Timberlake) meet on the streets of New York and over time they become the closest of friends. But life gets a bit too complicated when they decide to add sex to the mix.





7) Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Donna (Meryl Streep) graduates from university and goes on an adventure across Europe. She meets Harry, Bill and Sam along the way and falls in love with one of them. Later in life, Donna's pregnant daughter, Sophie, reunites with her mother's old friends on a Greek island and secrets are revealed.





8) Sex And The City: The Movie

The friends are back and sure to keep you entertained. From marriage and health issues to monogamy and friends with benefits, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) try to manage their daily lives as best they can.

