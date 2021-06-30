Virtual travel: 5 places to explore

TRAVEL restrictions are limiting our ability to travel as we typically would. But, this could be the perfect opportunity to go on a virtual vacation. Although you are not physically present, travel experts believe that a virtual vacation can be just as inspiring and rejuvenating as a physical one.

Whether it's going on a safari adventure or climbing up Mount Kilimanjaro, you can still stoke your wanderlust and explore different places from the comfort of your own home. Thankfully, most virtual tours are free to view – you only need a stable internet connection, a laptop or smartphone. Where can you go? You can go anywhere you want. Below are a few suggestions:

Go on a live safari adventure Enjoy a virtual family safari in the comfort of your own. You can include everyone by opting for a family safari – this can be a fun way to keep the kids occupied during school holidays. Visit a museum

Museums are closed under level 4 lockdown in South Africa. So if you're an art lover, you can still find videos that will make you feel like you're physically there. Swim with wild dolphins National Geographic's wild dolphins VR/360 degrees video experience allows dolphin lovers to get a closer view. Fun, interesting fact – according to The Dolphin Swim Club, the medical world has started using virtual reality as a therapeutic tool in health care. Studies suggest that incorporating “fun” into health care can assist patients to reduce anxiety, and improve well-being.

Attend online theatre performances A handful of live-streamed theatre performances are available online. You can search for your old-time favourites or check for recent ones. A hotel experience at home