Want out of South Africa? Here are your second residency and citizenship programme options

Last week's looting, civil unrest and slow vaccination roll-out have led to a demand for second residency and citizenship programmes. According to the founder and chief executive of LIO Global Nadia Read Thaele, the current crises have compounded the rising crime and security concerns of recent years.

"People want to live and work in a safe environment and are looking for the mobility that a second passport offers. "As the epicentre of the coronavirus meets the brunt of the violent protests in Gauteng and KZN, the vulnerability of South Africans is called into question. Dual citizenship not only provides the safety and peace of mind that many look for, but also secures their investment into politically and economically stable countries," she said. Thaele said citizenship by investment (CBI) programmes, into property or by way of a government donation, allow for dual citizenship.

These programmes are ideal for South Africans who do not want to leave the country but seek a Plan B option. "People are feeling nervous, and dual citizenship offers easier travel despite lockdown conditions. The number of families looking and second residency and citizenship options continue to increase dramatically. "There are many residency and CBI options available to South Africans, including European countries such as Portugal, Malta, Greece, Spain, Italy and Belgium. Most require a real estate investment and have complex requirements should you wish to acquire citizenship. They are geared at offering residency. Malta, for example, also has a citizenship programme (in addition to its residency programme), but it requires a substantial investment upwards of R17 million," she said.

According to her, the more accessible options are those offered by the Caribbean countries such as Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda, which offer a direct route to citizenship and a passport. "They do not require any period of residency or visits to the country and offer a quick route to a second passport in under six months. There are also no language requirements, and the countries are tax-friendly jurisdictions. "The required investment into property starts at just over R3.3m for a family of four, or from R1.5 million as a government donation. This is very accessible and equates to the price of an investment apartment on the Atlantic Seaboard or an upper, middle-class home in the suburbs.