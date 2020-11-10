WATCH: 3 travel shows you should binge on right now

With travel restrictions globally, why not escape to picturesque destinations while in the comfort of your own home? We share three travel shows you should binge now: Dark Tourist Dark Tourist isn’t for the faint of heart but delves into a world of tourism that would keep you at the edge of your seats. Journalist David Farrie describes dark tourism as a global phenomenon where people choose to vacation in places associated with death and destruction.

He travels to Chernobyl, Fukushima, New Orleans, Mexico, among others to explore the weird and wacky parts of travel that travellers won’t normally experience when they watch a travel show. It certainly makes for riveting viewing.

Stream on Netflix.

Trippin with Skhumba

If you want to laugh out loud while exploring vibrant South Africa, Trippin with Skhumba is the show for you.

Skhumba Hlophe and six of his comedian friends go back to their roots, travelling to their hometowns. Among the stops in their road trip are Kempton Park and Empangeni.

Watch the first season on Showmax.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

High School Musical fans will appreciate this show, especially if they swooned or idolised over Zac Efron’’s character Troy Bolton.

The series takes Efron across the world as he “finds some new perspectives on some very old problems”.

Do not expect the actor to lounge by the pool, he together with wellness expert Darin Olien are “on a mission to explore healthy, sustainable ways to live.”

Destinations featured on the show are Iceland, France Lima, Sardinia and Costa Rica.

Stream on Netflix.