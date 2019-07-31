From the Eiffel Tower to the streets of Mumbai, these movies will inspire a little wanderlust. Picture: Pixabay.

Have you ever watched a movie and said to yourself: “I want to go there.” Many movies have created a sense of wanderlust for its viewers through its plot lines and imagery. Here are some movies to check out:

Australia



Movie: Australia







The movie, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, revolves around Kidman’s character Sarah Ashley who travels from Britain to Australia to visit a cattle ranch her husband owns.

The film, set between 1939 and 1942 against a backdrop of events across northern Australia at the time, looks at the bombing of Darwin during World War II. Production took place in Sydney, Darwin, Kununurra and Bowen. The movie showcases some of Australia’s most gorgeous landscapes.

India

Movie: Slumdog Millionaire







The Oscar-winning movie starring Dev Patel offers travellers insight to India - including the busy slums of India.

The movie focuses on 18-year-old Jamal Malik, played by Patel, who is a contestant on the Indian version of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". The movie shares flashbacks of how he got there, from him and his brother turning to a life of crime when their mother dies to being on the streets of Mumbai.



Kenya

Movie: Disney Nature: African Cats





Disney Nature: African Cats is set in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. The documentary follows Sita, a mother cheetah with five cubs, and Mara, a lion cub whose parents, Layla and Fang, are the ageing rulers of their pride.

African Cats showcases a touching story of the Big Cats trying to survive in the African savannah. It was filmed over two and a half years.



Paris

Movie: Midnight in Paris







If you have not added Paris to your bucket list, then perhaps watch "Midnight in Paris". The movie will give you a newfound appreciation of the French city. Owen Wilson’s character Gil Pender is on holiday with his fiancée Inez, played by Rachel McAdams. The movie showcases the quaint cafes, cobblestone streets and the iconic Eiffel Tower.