WATCH: 5 travelling tips we learned from this viral video

People travel differently. Some prefer to take things at their own pace, while others want to get the experience done as soon as possible. A viral video of a US man will make you look at travel differently- and you may even pick up some tips from him. The video, shared by Instagram page Pubity, is hilarious and inspirational at the same time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes | Funny | Culture (@pubity) Here's what it taught us:

Take some reading material with you on the plane: This man brought along his newspaper, but you can always carry a magazine or book to keep you company until the plane lands. It also helps curb anxiety y during take-off and landing. Snap a picture to mark your arrival at a new destination: Many of us, including myself, feel nervous about taking pictures on arrival. Some are shy because the aircrew or other travellers are watching with curious eyes. Like the man, whip up your phone to capture the moment. You can either take a selfie or have someone else take the photo for you. Do a workout while waiting for your baggage: A quick workout will help set the mood for the trip, but unlike the man, you may want to keep your mask on. We recommend push-ups, jumping jacks or using your hand luggage as dumbbells.