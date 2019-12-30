WATCH: 5 ways travel has changed this decade









Digital nomads are usually people who work remotely. Picture: Picasa. Travel has changed significantly over the past decade. In a video for Insider, Producer Aliza Gulab described how travel has changed this decade. From Airbnb to travel influencers, here are 5 ways it changed this decade: Airbnb Airbnb started with just 800 people who signed up to host when it launched in 2008. Now, the platform has over 6 million listings all over the world. So, whether you want to stay in a treehouse or a luxury mansion, Airbnb has got you covered. “Airbnb is great for travellers like myself who prefer unique and convenient stays for affordable prices, but the independent nature of Airbnb means it is not without risks,” said Gulab.

She added that the platform Airbnb has had trouble with fake hosts and listings in the past.

Travel influencers

Love them or hate them, travel influencers have defined the way we travel, whether it is through a single post on Instagram showcasing a destination or a vlog on YouTube.

Since the launch of Instagram in 2010, many people have been able to share their travel experiences with others, prompting their followers to also book a holiday. Gulab said some influencers fund their lavish-looking lifestyle by working with brands and hotels in exchange for exposure for a place to stay.

Sustainable tourism

Many travellers have adopted a sustainable tourism lifestyle- from the types of ec0-friendly destinations they visit and the mode of transport they use to get there.

“Some people are placing more emphasis on visiting countries responsibly,” she said. “Sustainable tourism basically means a traveller respects the environment, cultural heritage and people of the destination they are visiting. Ecotourism is one element of sustainable tourism that brings in a lot of revenue," said Gulab.

Winter travel

More people are travelling during the winter months. Gulab said that many travellers were more interested in experiencing a destination in cold months as it was considered an off-peak season. It also allowed travellers to save on their trips and visit a destination when there were fewer people. Countries like Finland had seen a growth in tourism numbers over the winter period.

Digital nomads

The age of digital nomads has offered people more freedom to be flexible with their work so that they could explore the world. Digital nomads are usually people who work remotely to live and travel more freely according to their schedules.