WATCH: A simple hack to maintain your hotel room's temperature when you step out

Imagine this: after a long day of exploring a new city, you return to your hotel only to be greeted by the oppressive heat of a stuffy room or, conversely, a freezing room. As travellers, we all desire that perfect, comfortable environment to unwind.

Typically, upon check-in, you are handed a key card that activates the lights, heating, and air-conditioning in your room. However, when you step out for some evening enjoyment, taking the card along means leaving the climate control behind and you’re left guessing what temperature awaits your return. But don’t despair; there’s a simple hack that’s been gaining traction thanks to TikTok user Jord Bernard. She reveals that you can use any card from your wallet to maintain the atmosphere in your room while you’re away.

Bernard noted: “If you’ve got a loyalty card, a travel card, or any points card, just slide it into the slot in your hotel room to keep the electricity flowing.” Her ingenious tip allows you to leave the air conditioning on while you indulge in a nice dinner. “For anyone who doesn’t already know, you can put any card in the slot in your hotel room, which means you can leave the AC on when you go to dinner and come back to a perfectly chilled room,” she explained.

However, it’s important to note that she recommends using this method mindfully to avoid excessive energy consumption. “I just give the AC a quick 30-minute blast while I’m at dinner, and then it’s the perfect temperature for sleeping,” Bernard said. #travelhacks #Türkiye ♬ original sound - Cierra | The Perfume Geek✨ @jordbernardhappy no more having to leave the AC on while you sleep! as someone who spends zero time in my room this is an actual life saver, I just give the AC a quick 30 minute blast while I’m at dinner and then it’s the perfect temperature for sleeping. #travel This hack has garnered praise from fellow users. One commenter, @e_ly_za, shared an additional use for the trick, stating, “I wanted to leave something in the fridge and the fridge didn’t work without the card. So very smart for that.”

Another user chimed in with a similar sentiment: “I do this not because I want to keep the room cool… I wanted to keep the mini bar/fridge cool because I kept a drink or food for later.” Others thought it was just a waste of electricity. One user wrote: “It takes like 10 min to get the room chilly (crying face emoji) stop wasting so much energy.”