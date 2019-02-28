Nothing like a playlist to get you in the mood of travel. Picture: Supplied.

What is a road trip without a few songs to get you in the mood of travel? Every successful road trip requires a selection of tunes you and your friends will sing, and dance to. Whether it is the golden oldies, the 90s or current popular music, your road trip is guaranteed to be better with a few songs. Here are a few tunes we recommend:

Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run







Undoubtedly one of the most popular road trip songs, this 70s classic is upbeat and a perfect sing-along song. Lyrics include: “Beyond the Palace hemi-powered drones scream down the boulevard. Girls comb their hair in rearview mirrors.

And the boys try to look so hard. The amusement park rises bold and stark”

Ariana Grande, 7 Rings







A fairly new song that is currently topping the chart. Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings takes cues from The Sound of Music's "My Favorite Things” and speaks about friendship and being rich.

The song is a whole mood- and definitely one your road trip will play on repeat.

B-52’s, Love Shack



The B-52s is an American band formed in Athens, Georgia in 1976, famous for their classic Love Shack song.

This song is the epitome of a road trip song, with references like “I got me a car, it's as big as a whale” and “I got me a Chrysler, it seats about twenty so hurry up and bring your jukebox money”

Ciara, Level Up







Turn up the volume on this one as Ciara tells everyone to “Level Up” The infectious tune is worth adding to your playlist. Ciara sings “Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up

Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up,” so many times on this track that one cannot help but get into the challenge.

Tom Cochrane, Life Is A Highway



Life Is a Highway" is a song written by Tom Cochrane, from his 1991 album Mad Mad World. This hit is the ultimate road trip song, with lyrics like “Life is a highway. I want to ride it all night long. If you're going my way. I want to drive it all night long.”



