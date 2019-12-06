WATCH: Contiki launches world’s first Alexa Skill to make you a packing pro









Contiki has collaborated with Amazon Alexa to launch Alexa Skill Contiki: Pack My Bags. Picture: Contiki. Contiki has teamed up Amazon Alexa to launch Alexa Skill Contiki: Pack My Bags that creates a bespoke holiday packing list. It is available to download on Amazon. Designed in response to the rising use of voice-enabled technology, Alexa Still meets the needs of all types of travellers, specifically millennials. Recent stats revealed that 45 percent of millennials used voice-assisted technology and 71.4 percent of the smart home market comprised of 18 – 34 year-olds. For those who dread packing, Alexa Skill will make packing a breeze by creating personalised packing lists tailored to traveller’s holiday destinations. Alexa then collates packing list into an interactive list within the Alexa app, as well as sharing it via email to the account attached to the user’s Amazon ID. Whether travellers are going to North America’s national parks, the snowy mountains of Japan, or the historical cities of Europe, Alexa Skill will provide helpful suggestions on what to pack based on the season, and prevent users overpacking for travelling with unnecessary items.

Alexa Skill encourages users to think about environmentally conscious travelling with advice on how users can pack more sustainably. The “Pack My Bags” voice skill recommends more sustainable products, such as ocean-friendly sunscreen and discourages the use of single-use plastics.

The skill has also been built to include destination-specific visual elements, which enhances the experience for those using it with Smart Speakers featuring screens, as well as making it Fire TV compatible.

Marketing Manager for The Travel Corporation, Kele Scheppers, said that with 50 percent of all searches predicted to be voice searches by 2020, the company saw an opportunity to create a voice skill for Alexa that was both fun and useful for users.

“When looking at the best performing content on our publisher site Six-Two, we realised that most travellers needed advice when it came to packing. This inspired the concept for ‘Contiki Pack My Bags’, designed to take the stress out of packing and enrich traveller’s holiday experience, from packing through to travelling. If you always pack too much, or too little, or never actually use any of the items you pack, then this skill is here to help,” said Scheppers.

Here’s how to use Alexa Still:

1.Enable ‘Contiki Pack my bags’.

2.Say yes when prompted for list access(that's where we save the items on your packing list you still need to get).

3.Ask the device, “Alexa, pack my bags” to trigger the skill.

4.Tell Alexa the destination and the month of travel.

5.Alexa will recommend items for you to pack such as clothes, accessories and toiletries.

6.Let Alexa know whether you have these items or not, with the missing items added to a packing list.

7.Add additional items to the list by saying “Alexa, add to my Contiki packing list”.

8.Go to the Alexa App to access the packing lists, they will also be emailed to you.

WATCH: