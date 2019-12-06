Contiki has teamed up Amazon Alexa to launch Alexa Skill Contiki: Pack My Bags that creates a bespoke holiday packing list. It is available to download on Amazon.
Designed in response to the rising use of voice-enabled technology, Alexa Still meets the needs of all types of travellers, specifically millennials.
Recent stats revealed that 45 percent of millennials used voice-assisted technology and 71.4 percent of the smart home market comprised of 18 – 34 year-olds.
For those who dread packing, Alexa Skill will make packing a breeze by creating personalised packing lists tailored to traveller’s holiday destinations. Alexa then collates packing list into an interactive list within the Alexa app, as well as sharing it via email to the account attached to the user’s Amazon ID.
Whether travellers are going to North America’s national parks, the snowy mountains of Japan, or the historical cities of Europe, Alexa Skill will provide helpful suggestions on what to pack based on the season, and prevent users overpacking for travelling with unnecessary items.