WATCH: Ex-flight attendant shares what she hates most about passengers who complain about crying babies

From the armrest hogger to the little miss chatterbox, there’s always that one passenger you dread finding yourself next to on a flight. But for most passengers, it’s the crying baby or misbehaving little one, that they dread the most.

Story continues below Advertisement

While a crying baby can make one’s journey unpleasant, there’s really no point in getting angry about it. Especially not with the parent. What most passengers, especially those who don’t have children, don’t understand is that first of all, many babies cry on flights because of the discomfort they feel, and second, it’s NOT the parent’s fault. Those who simply cannot bear being around a crying baby, often call on the flight attendant to “do something about it”.

Kat Kamalani, an ex-flight attendant, took to TikTok to share what used to anger her the most about passengers complaining about crying babies and what to in fact do in the situation. Stitching a video that was posted by another user showing a visibly annoyed woman shushing a screaming baby, she explains why there’s nothing that irritates flight attendants more. Here’s what she advises passengers to do instead of complaining.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Bring noise-cancelling headphones. Or maybe ask the parent if they need help.” What not to do? “Don’t even ask to be moved to a different seat,” advises the TikTok user. “I promise you, no one else wants that baby to stop crying more than that parent,” she says.

Story continues below Advertisement

@katkamalani THIS 😡 i promise you, you wont win… just be a kind human and dont dont this @Dylan ♬ original sound - Kat Kamalani The video which has been viewed over 1.6 million times, has received thousands of comments. Most viewers were sympathetic towards parents who struggled with crying babies on flights. “I once spent a 1.5 hour flight playing with a fussy baby with a 1/2 empty water bottle while their momma napped. Kept baby happy,” commented one user.