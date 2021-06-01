WATCH: Flight attendant shares unwritten rules of airplane etiquette

TikTokker Kat Kamalani never misses the opportunity to spill the tea on what really goes on in an airplane or dishing out other handy travel tips for her 646.3K followers.

In her recent video, the flight attendant from the US shares some of the unwritten rules of plane etiquette.

Unwritten armrest rules

Isn't it annoying when someone gets the window seat but still wants to use both the middle and outer armrests?

If you sit in the middle, Kat says you should get both armrests. According to Kat, people who get the aisle seat should stay away from the middle armrest, too.

Window seat gets to control the window panel

Kat says that the person who gets the window seat gets to control the window panel.

"If you're not, unfortunately, you don't. They get to say. You can ask nicely, but if they don't want to, they don't have to."

Reclining your chair

She also encouraged folks to feel free to recline their seats as far back as they desired.

She said: "You get to put your chair back. You pay for that seat, and airlines design it so you can lay your chair back.

"Girl, put your chair back so you're more comfortable."

The last rule, however, did not sit well with some TikTokkers in the comments thread.

One user said: "Agree on everything. But, please do not lean back. If something bad happens and we need to evacuate, the person behind will struggle to get out."

Another said: "It sucks when someone reclines their seat back and they are practically sitting on top of your lap."