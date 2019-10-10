Flight attendant and vlogger Jamila Hardwick. Picture: YouTube.com

Flight attendant and vlogger Jamila Hardwick has been telling the secrets that most airlines would prefer their passengers rather not know. Lucky for us, Inside Edition got the scoop. According to Hardwick, passengers should never order coffee or tea while flying because "the pipes are rarely cleaned".

On pouring fizzy drinks, she said that Diet Coke takes longer to pour because it fizzes up more than any other drink on a flight. “I don’t know what it is about the chemistry in Diet Coke and us being 40 000 feet in the air. By the time we pour it, we could have three other drinks poured,” she said.

And when it comes to storing overhead luggage, Hardwick claimed that passengers should never ask a flight attendant to help them store their luggage. The reason for this being that they don't get paid until the boarding door is closed. "If we get hurt while putting that bag in the overhead bin, we do not get to write it off as an on-job injury.”