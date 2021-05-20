WATCH: Flight attendant spills the tea on why airplane coffee is disgusting and other things

We're now aware of what not to drink or touch on an airplane, as well as what to look out for in hotel rooms when we check-in.

Before you travel again, we thought you might want to take a look at these travel tips from a flight attendant.

TikTokker @katkamalani made us promise to never do the following:

Never consume any liquid that is not in a can or a bottle

She said: “Never consume any liquid that is not in a can or a bottle. The reason being is because those water tanks are never cleaned, and they are disgusting.”

Any drinks made with that water, such as coffee and tea, should be avoided, according to Kat.

“Talk to a flight attendant. We rarely, rarely drink coffee or tea. They come from the same water tank, and so when you're drinking that coffee or tea... it's absolutely disgusting,” she explains.

We don't know how to feel about this one. But, according to Kat, the coffee machines are never washed, and they are stationed right next to the restrooms.

Pro-tip for parents: “Pro-tip for all you parents. Never ask for hot water and put it in your baby's bottle. Ask for bottled water on the side and hot water in a cup. Then make your baby a bottle with the bottled water, and put it in the cup, and heat it up.”

Things you should avoid touching on an airplane

Avoid touching the back seat pocket, safety card guides, air vents and sanitise your tray before using it.

She advises: “Yeah, those air vents? They've seen thousands of hands. Wipe them down before you touch them.”

Hotel hacks

Kat shares how to check for bedbugs and several other safety tips.

She suggests tossing the decorative pillows and bed comforters aside because they are never washed.

Kat also warns people to never say their room number out loud in the hallways and to make sure no one is following them into their room, for safety reasons.

When you check in at a hotel do you ever think about bed bugs? Nope?

Well, Kat suggests carefully inspecting your bed for bed bugs by removing the sheets and inspecting the mattress's corner seams, which is where they're most likely to hide.