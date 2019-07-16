Supermodel Naomi Campbell shares her flight ritual with her fans. Picture: Instagram

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has a peculiar airport routine and “does not care what people think of me.” The 49-year-old "Empire" actress shared her flight ritual on her Youtube channel, Being Naomi, during a flight from Nice, France to Doha, Qatar recently.

After checking out the beauty products and purchasing some magazines and chocolates, she headed towards customs before stepping on the plane.

Campbell, dressed in comfortable silk pyjamas, is escorted to her seat in Business Class by one of the airline’s attendants. Instead of resting her feet or enjoying the views of the runway like most travellers do before takeoff, Campbell goes straight into her almost five-minute ritual.

It goes something like this: Campbell slips on a pair of gloves and wipes everything clean - from her seat, the overhead cabins to the compact dining table - with antibacterial wipes.

“Clean everything you touch,” she shares on the video. “This what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health, and it makes me feel better.”

Campbell carries a seat cover, which she either purchases at the airport and has hand washed at the hotel that she stays at. She says these seat covers are available in different colours, and travellers can choose “colours that make you happy”.

Her travel essentials

Jet setting around the world means that Campbell needs to take care of her skin and health - which she takes quite seriously. Her must-have travel items include hydration packs, face masks, antibacterial wet wipes and a mouth mask which prevents her from getting ill.

“No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing, and this mask is my protection from it.

“As much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff, and I am blessed that I don't. I feel like my little routine helps me,” she says.

The model loves wearing comfortable clothing, including silk pyjamas.

WATCH: