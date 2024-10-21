WATCH: Netizens react to Kevin Lawson's hilarious take on the dangers of cliff camping

In a world of extreme sports, cliff camping is probably one of the most terrifying and dangerous adventures you could ever sign up for, and netizens agree. American actor and content creator, Kevin Lawson, took to the social media platform TikTok, sharing his reaction to a video of the extreme sport.

In the video, a group of adrenaline junkies is seen cliff camping or camping on a side of a mountain in harsh and windy weather conditions. According Rise & Summit, cliff camping is an out-of-this-world camping experience whereby adventurers are suspended from the side of a cliff. During this experience, adrenaline junkies spend an unforgettable night cliff camping, with breathtaking views and sleeping on a 'portaledge', a hanging tent generally used by climbers when they're spending multiple days on a big wall climb.

In the TikTok video, the climbers are seen hanging on a string and blown in every direction. Commenting on the video, Lawson said that even though he is a Caucasian man, the extreme sport is something he’d never do. “Why is it always us? White people? Why is it always us doing some ... This is a prime example of when black folk say white people do some dumb and crazy stuff. There are three levels of white.

“There is normal white, there is little weird white (I fit that one) and then there’s camping off the side of a freakin’ mountain white. I’m not that white,” said the actor. TikTok users from around the world commented on Lawson views and this is what they had to say: @tiktokcrieper said: “The best thing about mountain camping is you don't have to do it 😭👍.”