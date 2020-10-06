WATCH: The nastiest parts of a plane revealed

If Covid-19 taught us anything, it's to up our cleaning ante. A flight attendant named Kat Kamalani (yes, the TikTok star whose hotel hacks video went viral recently) shared some of the nastiest parts of a plane. Her new viral TikTok video has amassed hundreds of thousands of likes. Kamalani shares some of her hacks in a new TikTok video. This is what she had to say: The backseat pocket “First things first, do not touch the backseat pocket. They clean them out between flights, but they do not sanitise them. Think of all the dirty tissues, barf bags and garbage that has been in them,” she said in her video.

Tray table

She said: "I have seen so many parents use this as a changing table for their child's diaper, and then they put it in the back seat pocket."

The air vents

"Those air vents, they've seen thousands of hands. Wipe them down before you touch them," she said.

Safety guide cards

Contrary to what people may believe, Kamalani said people read those.

“We do not sanitise them, and alot of people touch and read them to pass by time.”

Seat belt

Kamalani has one piece of advice: “Yeah, just wipe it!”

Toilet door

Kamalani said: “When entering the lavatory, use a tissue to lock the door.”

For the ladies

She revealed where the hidden pads were if female passengers needed one. "You can always find pads hidden in a compartment in the lavatory."