Mommy blogger Adele Barbaro has come up with an ingenious long-haul flight hack. Picture: Facebook

Mommy blogger Adele Barbaro has come up with an ingenious long-haul flight hack - and it costed her less than R3K. While revealing details on her Facebook page, she said she paid a relatively small fee for a flight from Melbourne to Los Angeles. Unfortunately the travel hack is only available on certain Air New Zealand flights. The Sky Couch seats are essentially the same as economy seats, but they come with an additional footrest which can fold upwards to form a bed-like surface, The Metro reported.

"If there is two of you travelling, you can purchase a third seat at half price and you will get the entire row to yourself," explained Barbaro "The leg rests all rise to meet the chair in front and create a completely flat, large play or sleep area. Paul and Harvey had a bed and so did Chloe and I.

"It’s the next best thing to business (but way cheaper) and perfect for long haul flights with young families. And we all slept."