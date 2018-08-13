Delta Air Lines and Equinox Fitness Clubs have created four workouts to boost energy levels and offset fatigue from lengthy travel. Picture: YouTube.

Jet lag is every traveller’s worst nightmare. It is never a good feeling to be tired and fatigued when you are at your holiday destination or after you have returned. Thankfully, Delta Air Lines and Equinox Fitness Clubs have created four workouts to boost energy levels and offset fatigue from lengthy travel.

It was inspired by Delta’s flagship A350 that has improved cabin pressurisation, LED lighting and wider windows are intended to minimise jet lag.

According to Delta’s website, the low- to moderate-intensity exercises were designed to help muscles synchronise to a new time zone, reduce stiffness associated with travel and generally encourage the body to reset.

Travellers from Los Angeles enjoyed SWEATLAG classes at three Los Angeles locations from July 10 to August 2.

But thanks to the joys of the internet, travellers can get to view the exercises online when they travel long periods of time.

Workout 1

Workout 1 consists of hopscotch squats, sprawls, and a combination of shuffle and reverse lunges.





Workout 2:

The second includes hook- and drop-turn lunges and plank exercise.

Workout 3:

The third is more intricate, consisting of kneeling lean backs and straddle rundowns.

Workout 4:

This features 6 body-opening stretches to take anywhere in the world.