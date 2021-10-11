WATCH: This is how you should pack for your international trips during the pandemic

Packing is a process that I take seriously - even if I pack at the very last minute. For some, packing is therapeutic and sets the tone for the rest of the trip.

Domestic and international travel packing rules vary and are dependent on the destination. Be mindful of the rules and regulations at the destination and at the airport when packing your suitcase. The last thing you want is to miss your flight because the security has flagged your luggage.

Here are some of my hacks: Create an outfit guide Creating an outfit guide will save you plenty of time and space. Instead of throwing everything into one bag, plan your looks for the upcoming trip.

Use the destination's weather and your itinerary to guide your outfit choice. You can take images of each outfit choice or plan it according to each day. I usually plan my outfits for a day based on my itinerary. I also pack some extra clothes in case of an emergency. Iron your clothes

Sure, it may require additional effort, but ironing my clothes saved me many times when the accommodation I stayed at did not offer an iron or wanted to charge exorbitant fees for staff to iron the items. Alternatively, pack clothes that don’t require any ironing, especially if you are travelling to a tropical destination. Separate your clothing

When you pack your checked luggage, separate your pants, shirts and shoes. That way, it's easier to unpack and repack when you travel. Throwing everything in the bag will only cause further delays and issues when you are at your destination. Carry a laundry bag

I like to separate my dirty and clean clothes. I pack a laundry bag (those reusable shopping bags work too) to help me store the clothes I've worn. It also makes repacking your suitcase at the destination so much simpler. Pack medication with prescription If you are on chronic medication, pack your prescription. In some airports, your bag may be flagged because of the medication, so having your prescription will ease the process. I pack my medication in my checked luggage but carry my inhaler in my carry on.

Carry on tips Carry extra clothing in carry on In addition to my checked luggage, I tend to pack a few sets of clothing in case of an emergency. There may be times when bags go missing or there is a delay, so having extra clothing can help you survive until your suitcase arrives. Furthermore, it also helps when you need a change of clothing during a long layover.