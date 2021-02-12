WATCH: What flight attendants want you to know about onboard etiquette

Private flight attendant and YouTuber Jacqueline Travels revealed just how passengers can get into flight attendant’s good graces in one of her recent videos. "We all have different opinions on what makes good passenger behaviour, but as a flight attendant, I am going to share some of the unofficial, unwritten rules of good passenger etiquette," she says in the video. Here are some of her suggestions: Stow your own hand luggage

She has a simple rule for this: "If you packed it, you stack it."

The Youtuber said that there were many reasons for the rationale:

"The flight attendant job is not to lift your heavy suitcase because you thought you needed to pack everything with you," she says. "Airlines actually don't want flight attendants lifting bags as there have been so many shoulders, arm and neck injuries and airlines are paying a lot of money for on the job injury claim," she adds.

Jacqueline says that passengers should stow away their luggage in the overhead cabin in their row or as close to their seat as possible.

Middle seat armrests are not for window and aisle passengers

Have you booked a middle aisle seat? Jacqueline says the armrest on the right and left of middle seat belongs to you. She says that passengers in the aisle and window seats should be mindful of this and not hog the armrests.

Reclining your seat 101

Jacqueline admits that many fights have broken out due to travellers reclining their seat in haste. She advises that while it is acceptable to recline a seat during a flight, excluding during the food and beverage service, take-off and landing, travellers need to be mindful of the person seated behind them.

"Think about the person sitting behind you before you recline your seat. My recommendation if you find yourself in this situation, talk to the person seated behind you. Express that you will be reclining your seat. You are not technically asking for permission, but you are not hitting the button and throwing yourself back really quick either. You are opening a dialogue, you are expressing how you feel, you are being kind, and it shows that you have concern for the person sitting behind you," she says.

Be mindful of bathroom breaks

Jacqueline advises travellers who get up frequently to use the bathroom or need to walk about should book the aisle seat. If you are in the middle or window seat, she recommends that you make eye contact or gesture towards the passenger to let them know that you need to use the bathroom. If they are asleep, she suggests passengers give a gentle tap to get their attention.

Do not abuse the flight attendant call light

Jacqueline says passengers are entitled to utilise the flight attendant call bell whenever necessary. However, she urges passengers not to abuse. And do not ever touch a flight attendant.