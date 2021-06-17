WATCH: What this South African traveller uses her passport for when she isn't travelling

With South Africans pretty much restricted in exploring most parts of the world due to Covid-19 and the country’s slow vaccine roll-out, many travellers are finding creative ways to utilise their passports at home. Lauren, a South African travel blogger at The Wanderlust Movement, created an Instagram Reel to show how travellers can use their passport when they are not jet setting around the world.

In the video, Lauren uses her passport as a coaster for her coffee and a bookmark for a new read. She also pins it on her vision board. The post has since garnered 457K views on social media and positive reaction. One Instagram user commented: “I love this...especially the coffee coaster. It seems to fit perfectly under any cup or mug 😂” (sic), while another commented: “Hilarious and painfully accurate 😂” (sic). Watch the video here:

Quirky There were other ways to use your passport like using it as an oven mitt to get freshly baked items from the oven. Remain cautious when you attempt this as you do not want to burn it. Travellers can also use it as a door stopper for when they struggle to keep their doors open or closed. It may not be a good idea if you have any pets at home as they may shred your passport to pieces.