International Air Transport Association (IATA) released a statement of tips for passengers travelling with lithium batteries. Here are some things you need to know before your next flight: Portable electronic devices (PED) containing batteries

PEDs, which may include electronics such as cameras, mobile phones, laptops and tablets containing batteries should be kept in carry-on baggage. If devices are carried in checked baggage, the device needs to be switched off and the right measures need to be taken to protect the device from damage and to prevent unintentional activation.

Spare lithium batteries

Spare batteries need to be wrapped individually or placed in a protective pouch to prevent short circuits. They can be carried in carry-on baggage only. For devices like power banks that provide power to another device or has lithium cells or batteries, are restricted to carry-on baggage only. Batteries must be of a type that meets the requirements of the UN Manual of Tests and Criteria, Part III, subsection 38.3.

E-cigarettes

Electronic cigarettes including e-cigars and other personal vaporizers that contain batteries is regarded as carry-on baggage only. Recharging of these devices and/or batteries on board the aircraft is not permitted.

Baggage with integrated lithium batteries

These devices could include integrated lithium batteries, motors, power banks, GPS, GSM, Bluetooth, RFID or Wi-Fi technology. According to IATA, the presence of the lithium batteries can contravene various regulatory requirements.

The Smart luggage for example features lithium ion battery power bank that allows charging of other electronic devices, bluetooth and Wi-Fi capability. All portable electronic devices (PED) carried on an aircraft are subject to specific requirements to ensure that they do not pose a hazard to aircraft systems due to electromagnetic radiation.

Source: International Air Transport Association