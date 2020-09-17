What to expect at the airport when you take an international flight

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Now that international travel has been given the green light, many travellers are busy planning for their first international trip in months. However, flying to an international destination will be quite a different experience due to Covid-19. CEO of Airports Company South Africa Mpumi Z. Mpofu shares what people travelling to international destinations can expect come October 1. "We will be guided by specific regulations and directives from the Department of Transport and the regulating body, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) as they are published in the coming days," she said. Mpofu said travellers can fly to international destinations via its three airports, which are OR Tambo International, King Shaka International and Cape Town International.

"These airports are ready to facilitate crossborder travel. The airports will continue to adhere to the measures and protocols that have been in place for domestic travel over the past few months.

"We expect the number of international passengers to grow gradually as this is an important step on the road to recovery. We greatly look forward to once again welcoming international visitors to our airports and South Africa," she said.

Mpofu offers a few tips for travellers:

Travellers need to be certain of their eligibility to fly and need to ensure that they have valid visas to enter or re-enter South Africa before booking flights.

Travellers need to download the Covid Alert South Africa mobile app.

On arrival, travellers need to present a negative Covid-19 test result not older than 72 hours from the time of departure.

All travellers will be screened on arrival and those presenting with symptoms will be required to have Covid-19 test.

Where necessary, travellers will need to enter mandatory quarantine facilities at their own cost.

People wishing to travel across borders should monitor our ACSA website for airports and airlines operating during Level 1 and the airline web sites for availability of flights.