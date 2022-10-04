What to pack for your guided game drive

Many people who pack for vacation or a short break away think about their outfits and what would look good in photos and social media, the hat they’ve been wanting to wear for a while, and other things that at the end of the day, aren’t always practical or necessary. If your holiday includes a game drive, there are a number of things that you should pack for practical reasons. Sarah Watson, Guest Relations Manager of Kruger Gate Hotel at the Kruger National Park shares a few tips on what guests need to remember on their game drive

Comfort is key When you’re on vacation or on some form of adventure, wearing comfortable clothing is probably the best decision you can make. Reality tv shows like, the real housewives, show us the opposite, where people choose fashion over comfort. Warmer and comfortable clothing and shoes on a game drive are advised. Sarah Watson, Guest Relations Manager of Kruger Gate Hotel at the Kruger National Park explains that, even though the Summer season is coming up, it’s important to note that the mornings and evenings - which are the best time for game drives - are still a little chilly.

Hence, anyone going on a guided game drive should have a warm jacket easily at hand and that they wear comfortable clothing because you are most likely going to climb into a safari vehicle. Safari ‘accessories’ No, we’re not talking about your most expensive Gucci handbag; but a very handy tool that makes a game drive that much special.

“It’s not often that animals get close to safari vehicles. This does happen from time-to-time, but more often than not, animals are seen in the distance. This is where binoculars come in handy. You might be able to use them to spot a leopard up a tree or a giraffe at a far-off watering hole.” Picture: Michael M/Pexels Game drive vehicles are often open air so, guests are exposed to the elements and nature; especially the sun. “Protection against insects and the sun is highly recommended,’’ Watson adds. Therefore good sunscreen and a hat should be packed in. ‘’A good idea is to have a small bag with you where you can keep a small bottle of sunscreen, insect repellent, your sunglasses, and other valuables.’’

Picture: Tati Halabi/Pexels Watson explains that packing a ''good attitude'' is vital too. "We've been on a few game drives where those on the vehicle don't seem interested in what's happening at all.'' ''This can put a damper on the spirit of the rest of the group and it's difficult for us as game rangers to keep our energy up if those on the drive with us are less than enthusiastic about what we're seeing," Watson confesses.'' An enthusiastic attitude goes a long way. Hydration

Water is the source of life, and literally the problem solver to many things. A game drive can take up to 3 to 4 hours which is a long time on the ‘road’ “If you’re doing a morning game drive it can get hot as the sun rises, and an afternoon game drive will have you outdoors during the last hours of the day’s heat - so you want to ensure that you have water with you to stay hydrated. Dehydration can lead to dizziness, fatigue,and confusion - so make sure to pack that water!” she adds. A field guide

A field guide is very valuable, especially if you’re travelling with kids, it can be a good learning experience. For example, you can look up birds or animals that you may come across on your drive; and even turn it into a guessing game to keep those spirits up. “Some tour guides may have a book or two in the vehicle that can be passed around amongst the guests on a drive, but it’s great to have your own so you can immediately look up interesting animals or birds that you come across,” suggests Watson. If you pack these simple items along for your game drive, it will make all the difference to your overall experience.