What to pack for your next staycation

With the uncertainty of the pandemic, packing a few indoor essentials is vital when you stuck in your hotel room or do not want to venture out. McIntyre recommends a supply of books or magazines or a soak in a bubble bath.

“If you prefer packing light, download audiobooks and a killer playlist for when you’re wanting a short activity break. If a facial isn’t in your budget or the hotel you’re staying at doesn’t have a spa, grab a few sheet masks to wear while soaking in the tub or settling back with a hot chocolate or a cup of tea and your favourite TV show before bed. Most hotels offer bath products but to really make the most of the relaxed vibes or set the tone for a romantic night, add some scented candles and bath salts or bath bombs to your carry-on,” he said. If you’re travelling with your children, pack a few board games.

Weather