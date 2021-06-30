TravelTravel Tips
Bring some books on your next staycation. Photo: Pexels.
What to pack for your next staycation

Planning a staycation? William McIntyre, regional director Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, shares some tips:

The indoor essentials

With the uncertainty of the pandemic, packing a few indoor essentials is vital when you stuck in your hotel room or do not want to venture out. McIntyre recommends a supply of books or magazines or a soak in a bubble bath.

“If you prefer packing light, download audiobooks and a killer playlist for when you’re wanting a short activity break. If a facial isn’t in your budget or the hotel you’re staying at doesn’t have a spa, grab a few sheet masks to wear while soaking in the tub or settling back with a hot chocolate or a cup of tea and your favourite TV show before bed. Most hotels offer bath products but to really make the most of the relaxed vibes or set the tone for a romantic night, add some scented candles and bath salts or bath bombs to your carry-on,” he said. If you’re travelling with your children, pack a few board games.

Weather

Pack depending on the type of trip. For warm weather, pack a swimsuit, sun hat and sunscreen for poolside days. Or comfy slippers for days at the spa or during winter. If your stay is longer than a weekend, pack a laundry bag, which helps separate your dirty clothes from your clean ones.

Basics

In addition to your usual toiletries, such as a toothbrush, toothpaste and razor, you should pack medication. Ask your doctor to prescribe some meds. Then, you should bring a travel first aid kit containing tweezers, ointment, bandages, hand sanitiser and insect repellent in your car or carry-on.

