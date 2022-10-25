What type of holidaymaker are you?

In much the same way that you gravitate towards a particular type of exercise or food or hairstyle and clothing that you’re most comfortable wearing, it should come as no surprise that there are also ‘types’ when it comes to holidaymakers. Which one are you? Or do you fall into the variety lucky packet? Have a look.

The Workaholic Many fall victim to working even when they are on vacation. Modern times allow us to pack up our laptops and work from any destination. However, it’s important to have a balance. Allow yourself snippets of time to check in with the office, and also switch off and relax when you down tools.

‘’Workaholic holidaymakers will be most comfortable at a resort with business facilities such as stable wi-fi and babysitters on call. Conveniently located less than thirty minutes from King Shaka Airport in the coastal mecca of Ballito, La Montagne is the perfect vacation destination for a workaholic,’’ says Shaun Lamont, Managing Director for First Group. The Adventurer

This is something I can relate to. What makes a holiday spectacular is the different adventures one can dabble in. For example, going on a hike, horseback riding in the mountains, or jumping off a cliff into deep waters, oh yeah! The options are endless. For example, you can experience off-road quad biking or paintball wars with your family and friends at Bushman’s Nek Berg or Trout Resort, which will quench your adrenaline-junkie thirst with a variety of on-site activities in the nearby vicinity. The Beach Bum

Picture: Riccardo/Pexels Summer is here, and many of us will be considered ‘beach bums’. South Africa has some of the beach best beaches in the world. The sound of waves crashing onto a sandy beach, or reading a book while sipping a cocktail poolside, doesn’t it sound amazing? Lamont suggests Margate Sands, ideally situated right on Margate’s main beach. With the beach a mere stone’s throw away and a gorgeous pool and wellness spa on site, your every pampering whim will be satisfied. The Explorer

Are you like Dora the explorer, devouring everything that your destination has to offer your idea of fun? If you’re into exploring bookshops, museums, antique stores, pristine beaches, and quirky pavement cafés for people-watching, then Hastings Hall luxury apartments are your go-to holiday destination. Overall, Cape Town has some of the best-hidden gems for all explorers to enjoy. The Penny Pincher In other words, are you ‘a stingy’ holidaymaker? If you’re budget conscious, always striving to get as much bang for your buck, then you’ll want to sign up for a Loyalty membership. There are many budget-friendly things to do where money doesn’t always have to be involved. Choose a fun-filled activity that’s affordable, like ice skating at Grandwest Arena or simply taking a hike up lions head.