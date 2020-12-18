What you should know when travelling during the second wave

When you are on holiday, travellers need to remember that the pandemic is not. With South Africa in its second wave with drastic figures of new cases, travellers need to be mindful to follow the Covid-19 regulations at all times. Many countries are reinforcing lockdown rules as the cases spiral, with reports too of coronavirus symptoms changing. Some medical practitioners are also saying the second wave is even more dangerous than the first. Bonitas Medical Fund shared when travelling during the second wave, whether within our borders, to neighbouring states or abroad: Take your medical aid card

Remember to carry your medical aid card and details with you. In the case of an emergency, it will streamline the process of getting care quickly or being admitted to hospital.

Sanitise at all times

Pack your own soap and sanitiser. The hospitality industry has stringent health and safety protocols in place and most establishments have enhanced their deep cleaning regimes. However, it is still recommended that you keep your sanitiser with you always.

If you are taking a road trip, make sure you have waterless soap and sanitiser in the car and limit your pit stops without compromising on taking the necessary rest breaks. Perhaps pack a picnic, to avoid crowded fast food outlets and restaurants on the main routes.

Get a Covid-19 PCR test

If you are travelling out of South Africa, you will require a negative PCR test not more than 72 hours before the date of travel, from an accredited laboratory and in line with the World Health Organisation standards.

Research your destination’s Covid-19 entry requirements and other protocols that you require

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor has warned South Africans travelling abroad to make sure they know what the respective countries’ Covid-19 protocols are to avoid being stranded.

She has urged travellers to familiarise themselves with the immigration and health entry requirements of the country they are visiting, as well as South Africa’s re-entry health requirement upon their return. If you are uncertain, contact the local embassy for clarification or the Department of Health.

Alert your medical aid

Notify your medical aid scheme ahead of any international travel to check what medical conditions will be covered and to activate the international medical travel cover. Medical expenses that you might encounter when travelling in Africa or other international destinations can be prohibitively expensive.

To avoid having your holiday and finances totally ruined, look at what your current medical aid scheme offers in terms of medical travel cover and, if necessary, top this up with additional travel insurance.