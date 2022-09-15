What you should prioritize when choosing your holiday destination

The summer season is here and many are excited to finally celebrate the holiday season. With that being said, here are five tips shared by experts on how to choose the perfect hotel for you this summer

Family, friends, fun and sun Picture: Any Lane/Pexels Spending quality time with the people we love should be a priority; because if there’s anything the pandemic has taught us, it’s that we can lose our loved ones in a blink of an eye. Therefore, the holiday season is a good time for friends and family to reconnect and genuinely check up on each other. Marius Earle, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga. says that its important to take into consideration what works for the family, ‘’from ugogo and umkhulu to baby Lethabo.”

Health and healing In order to live a healthy life, physically, emotionally, and mentally, taking a break should be a key factor in taking the step to better health. According to a statement in Everyday Health, Vacations are more than just ‘luxury’, vacations play a critical role in our long-term health.

‘’A large body of research shows that vacations are linked to better health outcomes, like lower rates of heart disease; reduced stress, depression, and anxiety; improved productivity; and overall higher life satisfaction,’’ stated by American Psychological Association. In South Africa, particularly we have access to many tourist attractions, from beaches to mountain destinations. People looking to meet their daily 10 000 steps target can enjoy a guided hike or simple, quality time on the beach, walking the pets or enjoying your favourite ice cream.

And if you’re looking to wine down, there is a selection of wine farms. Groot Constantia wine farm is a historic site for oenophiles the world over. Picture: Trần Long/ Pexels Culture and Food Picture: Adam/Pexels One of the things people enjoy about travelling is the people, culture and of course, the various flavours and dishes in each place.

Leonie Andereya, General Manager at Radisson RED, V&A Waterfront Cape Town says that one of places to experience culture and colour is in Bo kaap; Named after its population rooted in Malaysian, African, Indian, and Sri Lankan culture, the neighborhood has developed into a blend of styles and identities,’’ she adds. If you’re in the mood for an adventure, explore by foot and tour its mosques—including South Africa's oldest—and visit landmarks, historic restaurants, and stores. A vacation without retail therapy is not a vacation. Work while you play