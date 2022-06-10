By Rachel Walker Take a hike. It sounds like the easiest thing to do: Head out and put one foot in front of the other.

Story continues below Advertisement

But if you're not used to being outside in nature or if walking is difficult for you, or if you require a wheelchair or walker, then the very idea of hiking can be intimidating. Resist that reaction. When the opportunity to go on a hike presents itself, take it, advised DC-based Florence Williams, author of "The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative." "When we experience beauty and awe, science suggests that it helps us feel more connected to the world around us and to each other," Williams said. "And really, we have evolved to walk. Our bodies and brains feel very comfortable doing it."

You won't be alone; since the pandemic began, people have flocked to the outdoors, where there's plenty of airflow, and they can practice social distancing and get exercise. As a result, many state and national parks, as well as local trailheads, have implemented reservation systems or supplied shuttles to minimize parking headaches. Given the number of people in the outdoors, a hike might seem daunting for beginners. But getting started with hiking is relatively easy, said Amy David, a hiking and backpacking guide for Sawtooth Mountain Guides in Stanley, Idaho.

Story continues below Advertisement

Novice hikers may think they need expensive gear or ambitious destinations when, in fact, the only requirement is a desire to get outside. Instead of looking for the most beautiful or rigorous trail, Amy David, a hiking guide, suggested simply finding a pleasant trail and exploring. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) "At its simplest, hiking is a way to enjoy the outdoors, fresh air and nature," David said. "You can go to an urban park, but I lean toward back country."

Story continues below Advertisement

Non-hikers might be wary because of pervasive myths that can act as obstacles to getting people onto trails. For one, many people assume they need expensive, fancy gear to go on a hike. "There are certain types of gear you should have to make your experience safe and enjoyable," David said, "but it doesn't have to cost a fortune." Hikers should have shoes or boots that fit well to prevent blisters, thin wool socks, a water bottle, wool or synthetic clothes that wick sweat and dry quickly, and, if the weather forecast looks volatile, proper layers to keep you warm and dry.

Story continues below Advertisement

Trekking poles help distribute your weight and make descending hills easier by taking pressure off your leg muscles and joints. Many trekking poles are collapsible, like tent poles, which makes them easy to travel with. For longer day hikes and overnight trips that include sleeping in a tent, the gear list grows. But for a newcomer to the trails heading out for a short or half-day hike, there's no need to purchase a lot of fancy new supplies.

David said some people are also intimidated because they think they must be in peak physical shape and climb a mountain for their hike "to count." Wrong. "A gentle stroll can be a hike," David said. "Hiking is open to almost everybody, no matter their experience or fitness level. So long as you enjoy moving your body at a pace that works for you, you're a hiker. And you will continue to progress as you gain more experience and fitness." Instead of looking for the most beautiful or rigorous trail, David suggested simply finding a pleasant trail and exploring.

This is relatively easy with the proliferation of trail-finder apps. David recommended Avenza Maps, OnX and Gaia GPS, adding that the best app is the one you're comfortable using. Most apps rank hikes by difficulty and provide salient information such as round-trip mileage, elevation gain and loss, and more. Printed maps and guidebooks also work, and most outdoor sporting stores have local trail maps. Pop into one on vacation, and you're almost guaranteed to get friendly, local insight that will help you pick the best trail for your objective.

There are few things that can ruin a hike as completely as poor-fitting shoes or boots. Blisters can take weeks and sometimes months to heal, and tender feet will restrict movement or even dissuade you from hiking for the rest of the season, said Eric Henderson, a long-time outdoor educator and guide based in Denver. "I would never advise buying boots online without trying them on first," he said. "The right footwear is essential for an enjoyable hike, and it's worth the time and expense to go to a speciality store to get expert advice." People's feet are not uniform. Even if you know your size, you may have bunions, arch issues or other complications, Henderson said. That means that fit is paramount, and you won't know whether shoes or boots are a good fit without first trying them on.

Visitors hiking along the mountain side using a rope-and-rung system at The KwaXolo Caves. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) When shopping, don't just lace up and shuffle around the shop. Step onto benches, hop around, and go up and down stairs if you can. Henderson said he prefers mid-height boots that provide more ankle support than a hiking shoe but are less burly than a heavy hiking boot. If all of that sounds intimidating to a first-timer, go ahead and hit the trail in your running shoes, provided they fit well and are broken in so that you don't get a blister, David said. But if your interest in hiking piques, invest in durable, well-made hiking shoes or boots. There's a popular refrain among hikers: Leave no trace. This is an ethos that comes down to respect, David said. Literally, it means pack out what you pack in, including trash, extra food, orange peels or apple cores (or any other biodegradable refuse that should not be thrown into the bushes).

If you hike with a dog, bag its poop and carry it out. And if you have to poop, David offered the following instructions: "Dig a hole, so bring a small trowel, which you can get at an outdoor store, and carry out used toilet paper, so bring a sealable plastic bag for that." Leave no trace also means respecting others on the trail. Give people space when passing, and don't blare music on portable speakers or through your phone. "Go ahead and listen with earphones, but it's rude to subject others to your music or podcasts," she said. Equally important is to make sure you bring enough food to stay fuelled and water to stay hydrated. David suggested bringing more food than you think you will need (and a comfortable pack for carrying it) and a water filtration system if you plan to replenish your water from a river or creek. "Freshwater does not mean clean water," she said. "Even if it's clear, it can have giardia."

Hiking need not be relegated to able-bodied people. Accessibility also extends to groups that have not been traditionally present or active in the outdoors. In recent years, hiking groups for LGBTQ individuals, self-identified fat people, minorities and women have proliferated. The group Diversify Outdoors (diversifyoutdoors.com) has a page devoted to connecting people around the country.