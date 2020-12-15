Where your favourite SA celebs will travel this summer

With the ban on international travel lifted, South Africans are now able to travel abroad while the country can welcome foreign visitors. We caught up with some famous faces to find out their travel plans this festive season: Faith Nketsi View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEE FAITH NKETSI (@faith.nketsi) Reality-TV star Faith Nketsi will be holidaying in the United Arab Emirates. One of the reasons she picked the UAE was the country’s low number of active Covid-19 cases. “I don’t want to take a flight that is too long and Dubai is not far. Another reason is that the UAE has a low number of active cases and a high number of recoveries”, she said. “I’ve never been to the UAE. “I am big on activities and when I travel I want to have the whole tourist experience,” she added. She said she would be tested before she went and would follow the regulations in the UAE. She said she would wear her mask permanently and would sanitise all the time.

Lasizwe Dambuza

Reality TV and social media star Lasizwe Dambuza will be taking in all that South Africa has to offer. The star will be working during over the holidays but that won’t stop him from having a break.

“I am going to be in-between provinces. I will be working and MCing at multiple gigs. I will be focusing on releasing video content and doing what I love, making people happy. Between gigs I will stay an extra day in the city and enjoy the activities it has to offer. “

When it comes to precautions, he said he would ensure all of his team members sanitise, wear masks and practice social distancing.

Maps Maponyane

Media personality and restaurant owner Maps Maponyane gets to tick visiting Antartica off his bucket list this summer. The star, who is passionate about climate change, decided to visit Earth’s southern-most continent to keep the topic of climate change on the agenda.

“Massive glaciers are melting so I want to raise awareness around this. I want to do as many adventurerelated activities as possible, so on the cards is whale watching, kayaking and scuba diving.

I am also going to do a lot of hiking and skiing.” While there are no permanent residents there, Maps will still need to test for Covid-19 before he leaves South Africa and isolate.

Rami Chuene

Isono actress Rami Chuene will be going to her home province of Limpopo to be with her family.

“People think when we go to Limpopo we’re only going home, but there is so much Limpopo has to offer a traveller. I hope more people go to explore my province; after all, it was voted the best domestic destination in SA,” she said.

The star will be in and around Phalaborwa and Magoebaskloof and is looking forward to activities such as abseiling, ziplining, water tubing, quad biking and boat paddling.

“We will visit Mapungubwe World Heritage Site, the Echo Caves and Klein Kariba, just to mention a few”, she added. “I will be wearing my mask, washing my hands, sanitising and practising social distancing.”

Read our December 2020 edition of IOL Travel here.